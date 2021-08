EUNICE, La. (KLFY) -- A Eunice man was jailed after St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say he may have drugged a juvenile under the age of nine for sexual purposes.

Jacob Randel Moon, 36, of Eunice, faces two counts of aggravated crime against nature and a charge of third-degree rape. His bond was set at $105,000, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, after being arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12.