LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- Scammers are creating fake accounts on platforms using photos and resumes of real professionals to entice businesses with low rates. These freelance imposters are now getting in the way of small businesses by trying to steal as much money as they can.

Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, "What some businesses are experiencing is a labor shortage and they're looking to hire people for particular things that they need done at their type of business and what they're doing is encountering some consumers that are scammers basically that are pretending to be employees that specialize in certain things like IT or graphic design and when they get paid by the company to do a certain job, they're not actually completing the job, and they're making up these fake profiles pretending to be great workers with great skill sets and in the end, that's not what the business is receiving."