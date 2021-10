RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office set out to decipher whether threats of violence at two local schools were legitimate over the weekend.

LSPO says, "On the evening of October 23, 2021, images began circulating on social media featuring what appeared to be private Snapchat messages threatening shootings at Central Lafourche High School and Thibodaux High School."