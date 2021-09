WASHINGTON (KLFY) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued its first public safety alert in six years today, warning Americans of a significant rise in the number of fake prescription pills containing possible lethal doses of fentanyl and lesser amounts of methamphetamines.

The fake pills are being made to look like real prescription medications, such as Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Xanax and/or Adderal.