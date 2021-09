BELLE CHASSE, La. — As the opening weekend of the Louisiana Teal Duck Season comes to an end, Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich, Jr. reminds hunters that Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery south to Venice and the Eastbank of Plaquemines Parish are currently under a mandatory evacuation with an active nightly curfew from dusk to dawn following Hurricane Ida.

As the vast majority of these affected areas of Plaquemines Parish are still without power, running water, and other essential services, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) is continuing roadblocks/checkpoints at Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery and on Highway 39 at the Plaquemines/St. Bernard Parish line while strictly enforcing the active curfew.