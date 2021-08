LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- A Lafayette woman is dead after police say her vehicle was struck Sunday evening on Johnston St.

Toni Garner, 44, of Lafayette was traveling southbound in the 4500 block of Johnston at around 6 p.m. Sunday and was attempting to turn into a private parking lot when her vehicle was struck by someone traveling northbound, according to Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.