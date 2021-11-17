Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Daily COVID-19 Stats
COVID-19 vaccines and tests
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Acadiana Boil Advisories
Top Stories
Mother and son arrested; 10 firearms, $58k worth of drugs seized in bust
Gallery
Rittenhouse trial: Jurors return for 2nd day of deliberations
Video
Escaped juvenile captured after a string of car burglaries in Church Point; man also arrested
11/17/21 Morning Rush: Abbeville teen shot in the head, undergoes hours of surgery
Video
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
Nominate Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
China 2022 Olympics
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Moving Acadiana Forward
Passe Partout
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn and Garden
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Holiday Giveaways 2021
Jingle All the Way Sweepstakes 2021
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
2021 Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Apps
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: MinuteMed
Local
by:
Lidia Alcala
Posted:
Nov 17, 2021 / 10:26 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 17, 2021 / 10:26 AM CST
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Learn more at
myminutemed.com
.
Local News
Meet Your Neighbor: MinuteMed
Video
Mother and son arrested; 10 firearms, $58k worth of drugs seized in bust
Gallery
Escaped juvenile captured after a string of car burglaries in Church Point; man also arrested
11/17/21 Morning Rush: Abbeville teen shot in the head, undergoes hours of surgery
Video
The Good Fight Foundation giving Thanksgiving dinner items on Nov. 24
Video
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Video
Dial Dalfred: With park lights locked, youth football team forced to practice with car headlights
Video
Abbeville police capture man wanted in attempted murder investigation while investigating separate shooting
Video
Donations at food banks needed as prices in stores continue to rise
Video
‘He needs his education and I need my job,’ Parent hopes Lafayette’s school bus driver shortage won’t have major impact on son
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Mother and son arrested; 10 firearms, $58k worth of drugs seized in bust
Gallery
UPDATE: Teen shot in head getting off school bus in Abbeville, undergoes hours of surgery, arrest made
Video
Autopsy: Opelika toddler suffered broken collarbone, rib, fractured skull, and brain bleed
Video
Abbeville police capture man wanted in attempted murder investigation while investigating separate shooting
Video
What LSU players want in the next hire for a head coach
Louisiana leads 11 other states in suit over COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Drugs and gun found during traffic stop on I-10 in Lafayette
Video
Sidebar