Meet Your Neighbor: MinuteMed

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) -- An investigation into illegal drug sales and related activity throughout St. Landry Parish led to the arrest of a mother and son, plus the seizure of multiple firearms, $58,000 worth of drugs, and over $16,000 in cash, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Michael Colomb, 39, of Ville Platte was arrested on the following charges: