BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- President Biden approved Gov. Edwards's request for a federal emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Nicholas on Monday night, the day after Edwards declared a state of emergency for the state in preparation for the storm's arrival.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday thanked President Joseph R. Biden for his quick approval of the Governor’s request for a federal emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was granted by the President on Monday night.