THIBODAUX, La. (KLFY) -- A 21-year-old Houma Police officer is dead this morning after Louisiana State Police Troop C officials said he ran off the roadway and into a drainage basin.

Austin Bush, 21, of Houma, was traveling west in a police cruiser on La. 648 just east of Audubon Ave. in Terrebonne Parish when he struck a log near the westbound fog line of the highway. His unit then crossed the eastbound lane and fell off the roadway into a drainage basin, where it was fully submerged in the water.