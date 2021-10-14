Meet Your Neighbor: Kenneth St. Pe

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) -- Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux says officers are searching for a suspect in a July 2021 drive-by shooting.

Calvin L. Scott, Jr. is described by Thibodeaux as a Black male, standing 5'11" and weighing around 155 lbs. His last known address was the Acadian Place Apartments in Church Point. He may be in the Lafayette or Crowley areas.