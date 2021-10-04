Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Daily COVID-19 Stats
COVID-19 vaccines and tests
Hero Salute
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Acadiana Boil Advisories
Top Stories
Woman arrested after allegedly leaving child in car outside of casino while she gambled
LDH: COVID-19 claims 9th child victim since start of fourth surge
Oct. 4 LDH COVID-19 update: 1,725 new cases, 39 new deaths
Facebook down: Instagram, WhatsApp also experiencing outages
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
Nominate Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
China 2022 Olympics
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Moving Acadiana Forward
Passe Partout
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn and Garden
Veterans Voices
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
2021 Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Apps
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: John Wayne’s Body & Paint
Local
by:
Lidia Alcala
Posted:
Oct 4, 2021 / 12:28 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 4, 2021 / 12:28 PM CDT
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Learn more at
johnwaynes.com
.
Local News
Woman arrested after allegedly leaving child in car outside of casino while she gambled
Meet Your Neighbor: John Wayne’s Body & Paint
Video
Meet Your Neighbor: Money Monday
Video
UPDATE: Victim in Peach Street shooting dies
Video
Tropical Activity Settling Down
Gallery
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Video
UPDATE: Missing Abbeville motorcyclist found dead in single-vehicle crash on Rip Van Winkle Road
Video
Kaplan police need help locating man who escaped custody
Video
Mother’s love, community generosity doubles scholarship to create lasting legacy
UPDATE: Human remains found on burn pile in Lafayette Parish, identified
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Woman arrested after allegedly leaving child in car outside of casino while she gambled
Community Calendar
UPDATE: Victim in Peach Street shooting dies
Video
‘Our hearts are broken’ Lafayette family pleads with brother’s killer to come forward
Video
7-Day Forecast
UPDATE: Missing Abbeville motorcyclist found dead in single-vehicle crash on Rip Van Winkle Road
Video
Dylann Roof asks judges to reconsider recusal from his case
Sidebar