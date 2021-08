BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIFA). The bipartisan act allocates $550 billion to the states for infrastructure improvements, and Louisiana is expected to receive $5.8 billion over the next five years, according to a press release from Gov. Edwards' office.

The IIJA will now move to the U.S. House of Representatives for debate.