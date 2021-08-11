Meet Your Neighbor: Downtown Lafayette’s Taco Takedown

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) -- A Morgan City man is being sought by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO) on 147 counts of cockfighting and 151 counts of animal cruelty in an investigation dating back to Sept. 2020.

Jesus Fernandez, 61, of Morgan City, was previously arrested on Aug. 7 for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds and improper lane usage, according to SMPSO Public Information Officer David Spencer.