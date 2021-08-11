Meet Your Neighbor: Downtown Lafayette’s Taco Takedown

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Downtown Lafayette’s third round of the Downtown Snackdown will feature tacos. Visit one or more of the sixteen participating restaurants between August 15 and September 19 to help determine the Taco Takedown champion.
