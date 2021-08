BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state will award $100 Visa cards to the first 75,000 college students to get vaccinated at a higher education institution.

Edwards said the new incentive is based on the fact that 18-to-29-year-olds are one of the two least vaccinated age groups in Louisiana. At the same time, that age group is are reporting the most cases statewide.