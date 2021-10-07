Meet Your Neighbor: Christmas in the Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- As Acadiana's oldest and longest-running morning news show, most locals know the name of News 10's Passe Partout. But you might not know what it actually means.

The French term "passe-partout" actually has a number of meanings. It was originally a term referring to a "master key," literally meaning "passes anywhere." Over time, the term also became associated with photography. Specifically, it means "a picture or photograph simply mounted between a piece of glass and a sheet of cardboard (or two pieces of glass) stuck together at the edges with adhesive tape."