Medium Threat for Tropical Development in the Western Gulf

An area of storminess across the western Gulf of Mexico is showing signs of organization this morning. The National Hurricane Center has increased the likelihood for development into a tropical depression to 40%.

Regardless, heavy showers and storms will move into Texas along with gusty winds. This disturbance will enhance rain chances in Acadiana this Friday, leading to another heavy rain threat for the area. We don’t expect a major system to form and landfall is expected across Texas sometime tonight into Saturday. The first name on the list this year is Ana but would have to reach tropical storm strength to receive a name.