Medium Threat for Tropical Development in the Western Gulf

An area of storminess across the western Gulf of Mexico is showing signs of organization this morning. The National Hurricane Center has increased the likelihood for development into a tropical depression to 40%.

Regardless, heavy showers and storms will move into Texas along with gusty winds. This disturbance will enhance rain chances in Acadiana this Friday, leading to another heavy rain threat for the area. We don’t expect a major system to form and landfall is expected across Texas sometime tonight into Saturday. The first name on the list this year is Ana but would have to reach tropical storm strength to receive a name.

Cloudy

Abbeville

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Crowley

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Opelousas

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
67°F Information not available.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

New Iberia

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph E
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar