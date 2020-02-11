Media, including KLFY, subpoenaed in Brian Pope case

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope’s attorneys have subpoenaed KLFY and other local news outlets regarding the publicity of their clients case.

They want news organizations to turn over every story about their client.

His attorneys are hoping to prove a jury pool would be tainted by news coverage, thereby qualifying for a change of venue.

Pope is accused of taking more than $84,000 in fees collected by the marshal’s office in 2018.

He is also accused of taking $3,000 in reimbursements of business expenses paid by his office that same year.
A trial date is scheduled for March 12.

