McDonald’s offering diploma, degree assistance for employees

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Local McDonald’s restauarants are offering assistance in helping their employees reach their career goals as part of the Archways to Opportunity program.

According to local McDonald’s officials, employees can participate in classes designed to help adult learners earn a high school diploma online, taking up to 18 months, if needed. Eligible employees and managers can also get between $2,500 and $3,000 in tuition assistance at any accredited four-year university, community college or trade school in the U.S. Some colleges even recognize McDonald’s management training as college credit.

The company also offeres advising services to help employees figure out what their goals are and how best to get there. For more information, visit http://www.archwaystoopportunity.com/index.html.