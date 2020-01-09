Breaking News
U.S. officials confident Iran shot down passenger jet
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette mayor-president: Sheriff, police conflict factored into asking Chief Aguillard to resign

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Lafayette mayor-president candidate Josh Guillory answers questions from moderators Bernadette Lee and Rob Kirkpatrick during a debate on 96.5 KPEL Radio Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Photo: Andre Broussard/Special to The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Andrew Capps/The Advertiser)- A strained relationship between Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber and former Police Chief Toby Aguillard factored into Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s decision to ask the chief to resign, Guillory said Thursday.

Guillory said he asked for Aguillard’s resignation after meeting with leadership in Lafayette’s Police Association on Dec. 12, The Advertiser reported.

Aguillard said Guillory asked him to resign or face firing once the new mayor-president took office.

At the time, Aguillard said he would fight any potential firing, but Monday during Guillory’s swearing in ceremony, Aguillard announced his resignation.

Guillory previously had declined to discuss reasons for asking Aguillard to resign, and avoided questions on his motivations after Aguillard’s announcement Monday. But he addressed the issue Thursday.

“Part of my decision making process was a significant hit to the relationship between the police department and the sheriff’s department,” Guillory said during the first of his new weekly call-in radio shows on KPEL radio. “And it’s not the actual boots on ground, it’s not the patrol officers out there. That was a leadership issue. I have no problem with saying that.”

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
28 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories