Mayor-President says violence, threats won’t be tolerated in River Ranch

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A social media page with the name Cajun Memes has gotten the attention of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

In an online post, Cajun Memes posted an event titled: ANTIFA Takes River Ranch,” at 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

The mayor-president’s reply read:

“In light of recent social media posts about the possibility of certain hate groups that intend to “complete takeover of the elite neighborhood known as River Ranch”. “Promoting a riot or any disorderly conduct, whether joking or a hoax, is irresponsible and reckless,” said Guillory.

“Here in Lafayette Parish, we have absolutely zero tolerance for threats made against our citizens or their property, and we will act accordingly to prevent these situations from happening,” he continued. Lafayette Police will monitor the situation closely and will take all necessary and appropriate measures.

