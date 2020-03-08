Mayor-President Josh Guillory wants public to weigh in on Lafayette development rules

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — As part of his continued effort to completely overhaul Lafayette’s development rules, Mayor-President Josh Guillory wants the public to offer opinions about the regulations during a meeting to discuss getting rid of them.

Guillory has taken up the charge to “repeal and replace” the parish’s Unified Development Code, which governs development across the city of Lafayette and the unincorporated parts of the parish.

“We are going to repeal it. We are going to replace it,” he reiterated last week. “We are going to keep what’s good, we are going to throw out what’s bad.”

When his 40-person volunteer replacement committee meets at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Guillory wants community members to take advantage of a public comment segment.

“Anybody that’s interested, please join us,” he said. “We invite everybody to come in.”

