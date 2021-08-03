Mayor President Guillory responds to governor’s latest mask mandate

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Mayor President Josh Guillory has issued a response to Governor John Bel Edwards’ reinstatement of a statewide COVID-19 mask mandate.

In a release, Guillory said in part, “I strongly encourage our citizens to consult with their doctor to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families, and our community.”

Effective Wednesday, Aug. 4 all individuals ages 5 and up, vaccinated and unvaccinated, must wear a mask both indoors and outdoors.

The mandate will be in place through Sept. 1 and may be extended, if necessary, the Governor’s office said.

Guillory went on to say: “Like our Safe Shop initiative in April 2020, we will have a detail of Lafayette Fire Department inspectors and Lafayette Police Department officers visiting businesses to ensure that owners and managers understand the current requirements under the governor’s order and have access to masks for their employees and customers.”

With students returning to some K-12 schools this week, Louisiana’s education leaders had declined to enact any masking orders across all districts, leaving it to individual school systems to determine their plans.

The governor’s executive order will end the district-by-district negotiations.