Lafayette mayor-president hosts first of monthly series of town hall meetings

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Mayor-President Josh Guillory invites Lafayette Parish citizens to join him for a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Facebook during the live stream, email, phone or in person. A reminder that City-Parish Hall is limited to 25 percent of the building’s capacity which includes employees.

“As the Mayor-President, it’s important to keep residents informed and to hear feedback on issues affecting our community,” Guillory said in a statement Thursday. “Based on the numerous requests I receive daily for meetings and conversations to address constituent issues, I’ve decided to make myself available for citizens to get their concerns addressed directly.”

The Town Hall Meeting will be held in the Council Auditorium at City-Parish Hall from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Participants can take part four ways:

Email:

The deadline to email and call in questions is Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Email questions to townhall@lafayettela.gov with the subject line “TOWN HALL.”

By Phone:

Callers should dial 337-291-8300 and state they want to submit a question for the Town Hall.

LCG will live stream the meeting on the Lafayette Consolidated Government Facebook page, and we would appreciate if media live streams the Town Hall on their various platforms as well.

Capacity in the auditorium is reduced to 25% so an additional seating area will be provided in the City-Parish Hall Foyer for overflow attendance. All attendees must wear a mask and will be subject to temperature checks prior to entering the building.

Mayor-President Guillory will host Town Hall meetings at the end of each month. Future dates are to be determined.