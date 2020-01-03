Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mayor-President elect Josh Guillory proposes moving departments from under Public Works

Local
Posted: / Updated:
LCG_70334

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Mayor-President elect Josh Guillory announced a proposal to create three new departments currently managed by Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department.

The proposal calls for separate operations to be dedicated solely to drainage, traffic and roads and bridges.

Guillory said he plans to introduce an ordinance to the City and Parish Councils on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The newly elected official made his announcement Friday at Ashland Park in south Lafayette Parish.

“In my opinion, the various projects being managed by Public Works are far too broad and too important for one director to oversee,” Guillory said in a prepared statement Friday. “I want to make sure that I have a department director who is solely focused on drainage and another who is concentrating on the movement of traffic and the conditions of the roads and bridges that our people travel on. I want to increase accountability and have a clear line of communication with the top person in charge of these important issues.”

The ordinance is expected to go to a vote by City and Parish Councils at the Jan. 21 meeting.

The directors of the three departments will be appointed by Guillory.

With the “proposed reorganization” the Department of Public Works will continue to “oversee issues related to capital improvements, environmental quality, facilities and vehicle maintenance and parking and transit,” Guillory’s administration said in a statement.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department currently employs nearly 300 workers.

Guillory did not provide details on whether there will be a potential reduction or expansion of PW staff with his proposal.

KLFY’s Neale Zeringue will have more live tonight at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories