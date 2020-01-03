Mayor-President elect Josh Guillory proposes moving departments from under Public Works

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Mayor-President elect Josh Guillory announced a proposal to create three new departments currently managed by Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department.

The proposal calls for separate operations to be dedicated solely to drainage, traffic and roads and bridges.

Guillory said he plans to introduce an ordinance to the City and Parish Councils on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The newly elected official made his announcement Friday at Ashland Park in south Lafayette Parish.

“In my opinion, the various projects being managed by Public Works are far too broad and too important for one director to oversee,” Guillory said in a prepared statement Friday. “I want to make sure that I have a department director who is solely focused on drainage and another who is concentrating on the movement of traffic and the conditions of the roads and bridges that our people travel on. I want to increase accountability and have a clear line of communication with the top person in charge of these important issues.”

The ordinance is expected to go to a vote by City and Parish Councils at the Jan. 21 meeting.

The directors of the three departments will be appointed by Guillory.

With the “proposed reorganization” the Department of Public Works will continue to “oversee issues related to capital improvements, environmental quality, facilities and vehicle maintenance and parking and transit,” Guillory’s administration said in a statement.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department currently employs nearly 300 workers.

Guillory did not provide details on whether there will be a potential reduction or expansion of PW staff with his proposal.

KLFY’s Neale Zeringue will have more live tonight at 5 p.m.