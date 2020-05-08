May 8 severe weather damage in Acadiana

1  of  2
Seen on 6th Street in Mamou (Submitted photo)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Severe weather is moving into the region, which is expected to cause wind damage.

A viewer submitted this photo of a toppled roof on 6th Street in Mamou.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Acadiana under the Slight Risk Outlook or a Level 2 out of 5 Risk. Similar to earlier this week, damaging winds and large hail are the main threat today but an isolated tornado is possible too.

Most models showcase a strong line of storms reaching Lafayette at approximately 4 to 5 p.m.

