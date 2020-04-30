Maurice PD will be distributing masks to the public; City hall to resume regular hours

MAURICE, La. (KLFY)- The Maurice Police Department will be distributing Hanes mask that were donated to our community.

Maurice Police Chief Wayne Theriot said the department is trying to distribute to senior citizens first and then will make available to others.

If you care to pick one up, please call city hall at (337) 893-6406 to arrange a pickup time.

It is recommended that everyone wear a mask when out in public.

Beginning Monday May 4, 2020, Maurice City Hall will return to regular operating hours.

Building permits will be issued utilizing a different process so please call city hall for information, officials said.

Payment of utility bills must still be made by using the drop box in the front of the building. Access to the lobby will still be restricted for the time being.

Maurice Park will be opened for single family activity. No group activity or gathering will be allowed.

“Together we can overcome this crisis and return to a better normal,” Theriot said.