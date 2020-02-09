Live Now
Matthew Carter’s life celebrated by Acadiana community

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)- A local teen murdered in Lafayette last month is remembered by family and friends.

They’re raising money for the family of Matthew Carter to help with expenses.

Maelei Nguyen, friend and co-worker of Matthew, says, “Matt was so fun and energetic. He was positive all the time. He wanted people to be happy and he was just the best guy.”

That is how Maelei Nguyen will always remember her friend, Matthew Carter.

Saturday, family, friends, and the Acadiana community celebrated the life of Matthew.

People gathered at Pizza Artista in Broussard to remember Matt and what he meant to everyone that knew him.

Nguyen adds, “Just a bunch of fun activities and a fundraiser in Matt’s honor. The money will go to his family for all funeral and medical expenses.”

Last month, Matthew was shot while sitting in his car after visiting a friend, according to law enforcement.

He passed away days later after donating his organs.

Maelei tells News Ten is heartwarming to see so many people come out and honor her friend.

“It makes me happy that everyone is gathering together in his honor, all having fun because it is something that Matt would have wanted,” Nguyen explains.

