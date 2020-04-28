Masks to be distributed to St. Martin Parish residents

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Officials with the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness received cotton masks that were donated by the Hanes Corporation.

The masks were distributed to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and to the various police departments in St. Martin Parish for distribution to St. Martin Parish residents.

The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Please visit the site in the city in which you reside.

If you live in the unincorporated area of St. Martin Parish, please visit the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office location.

When you arrive at your distribution location, please stay in your vehicle. When you drive through the distribution line, each vehicle will be given one package that contains five masks.

There will only be one bag distributed per vehicle, no exceptions. The distribution at each location will continue until all masks are given out.

For the safety of all involved, no pedestrians will be allowed at the sites.

Distribution Sites:

1. Unincorporated areas of St. Martin Parish: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex – 4870 Main Hwy, Parks.

2. Breaux Bridge City Limits – Parc Hardy Pavilion –755 Doucet Drive, Breaux Bridge.

3. St. Martinville City Limits – St. Martinville City Hall–120 S. New Market Street, St. Martinville, LA. 4. Henderson City Limits – Henry Guidry Park Pavilion (behind City Hall)-1007 Amy Street, Henderson.

5. Parks City Limits – Parks City Hall Drive Thru-1019 Periou St., Parks.

6. Stephensville & Belle River – Stephensville Elementary–3243 Hwy 70.

“Thank you to the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for organizing and coordinating the various distribution sites and to the Hanes Corporation for their generous donation,” the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’d Office said.

Parish officials say they appreciate your patience and cooperation when you visit the various distribution sites. Please drive carefully.