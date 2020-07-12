Mask up Louisiana, it’s mandatory

(KLFY)- Governor John Bel Edwards says, “Our current restrictions are not enough.”

Starting Monday, Louisiana will join more than 20 other states making masks or face coverings mandatory when in public.

“Louisiana continues to experience COVID test growth state-wide, positivity is increasing, hospitalizations are increasing,” adds Edwards.

The state of Louisiana is now 3rd in the nation for COVID-19 cases per capita.

Some of his constituents agree with his decision saying they have worn a mask since the beginning hoping to lower the spread of infection in Louisiana.

“It is what it is.”

“Since the very 1st day, since the day they made the announcement we are having this pandemic.”

Others say it’s too late and it should be left up to the individual if they want to mask up.

“In my opinion, he’s doing his job but people should be able to do want they want to do.”

“I think it’s too late honestly. If there were necessary steps to be taken, that should have been in the beginning.”

Closures of all bars will also start Monday after Governor Edwards says he believes it is not possible to remain safe.

With stricter restrictions going forward…

Edwards continues, “Getting better compliance with mask usage, making sure people exercise physical distancing and limiting crowd sizes,”

Governor Edwards will make a decision regarding Louisiana’s next steps on July 24; however, some believe two weeks is not long enough for a significant change in infection.

“It will take longer than two weeks, that’s just the God’s honest truth, way longer than two weeks.”