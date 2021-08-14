Mask or no mask in schools? Parents say it should be their choice

(KLFY)- Lafayette Parish school system requires all students and staff to mask up while on campus. The rule observes the Governor’s temporary statewide mask mandate. However, some parents are against forcing their kids to wear masks.

“At the end of the day, I want to choose if my child wears a mask or not,” Skyler Vaughn of Lafayette says.

Vaughn stood on the busy corner of Ambassador and Johnston street in Lafayette, with other upset parents, rallying for their rights to choose what is best for their children as they head back to classrooms.

He says this isn’t about being anti-mask or pro-mask, it’s simply about parental freedom to choose.

Vaughn continues, “The mandates are getting harder and harder. They are encroaching more and more on our freedoms.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, nearly 500 staff, and approximately 1,300 students in Lafayette Parish schools contracted COVID-19 last year.

“I can’t emphasize it enough the immediate way we need to protect these kids. We know most kids will do okay but they will infect adults who will end up in hospitals,” Dr. Chuck Burnell of Acadian Ambulance adds.

The Governor’s mandate states masks must be worn indoors for all people ages five and older.

This applies to K-12 schools and universities returning to on-campus learning, but these parents say they will continue their fight for their right to choose.

Vaughn explains, “Those are your children, your choices. These are our children, our choices.”