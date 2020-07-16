Mask distribution and donations in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (LGC)- Lafayette Consolidated Government is providing free cloth face masks to Lafayette Parish citizens while supplies last. According to the Center for Disease Control, face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from unknowingly spreading the virus to others.

Distribución de máscaras y donaciones en la parroquia de Lafayette

The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in the same household, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

“Face masks can play an important role in preventing the spread of COVID-19. I agree with the governor that a mask mandate will be difficult to enforce, but I am committed to ensuring our residents have access to masks,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. “As always, I strongly encourage using a mask when social distancing isn’t possible.”

Beginning Monday, Lafayette Parish residents can pick up masks at City-Parish Hall and five Lafayette Public Library locations.

Please limit to one mask per person, or a five-mask limit if picking up for other family members.

MASK DONATIONS

Lafayette Consolidated Government is also requesting mask donations to extend its distribution efforts. Clean, sealed masks can be deposited in the donation bin outside of Lafayette City-Parish Hall at 705 West University Avenue.

MASK PICK UP

City-Parish Hall (705 West University Avenue)

· Pick up Monday-Friday at the security guard desk from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Public Libraries (Monday-Sunday, Drive-Thru Pick Up Only)

Main Library

301 W. Congress Street, Lafayette

Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-8:45 p.m., Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Sunday, Noon-5:45 p.m.

North Regional Library

5101 N. University Avenue, Carencro

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7:45 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Sunday, Noon-5:45 p.m.

South Regional Library

6101 Johnston Street, Lafayette

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-6:45 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Sunday, Noon-5:45 p.m.

East Regional Library

215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7:45 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Sunday, Noon-5:45 p.m.

West Regional Library

501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7:45 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Sunday, Noon-5:45 p.m.