Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Activities for Jan. 17 will be happening at the MLK Recreation Center at 309 Cora St. in Lafayette. Attendance can be in-person or virtual.

8:30 a.m. – Flag Raising

8:45 a.m. – Prayer Breakfast

Speaker: Chancellor John K. Pierre, Southern University Law Center

Watch virtually here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfZ0aXcNJJw

6:00 p.m. – Evening Commemorative Program

Speaker: Honorable Justice Bernette J. Johnson, Louisiana Supreme Court (Ret.)

Watch virtually here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfSnQFMk_lU

Both events can also be streamed live at: https://video.ibm.com/channel/lafayette-consolidated-government-council-meeting

Live television broadcast can be seen on Acadiana Open Channel (AOC):

Cox: channels 3 and 4

LUS Fiber: channels 15 and 16

The M.L. King Committee strongly recommends wearing of mask or face coverings during any indoor activities or events.