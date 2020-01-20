Live Now
Martin Luther King holiday parade rolls through Lafayette

Many people came out and gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the city’s annual Martin Luther King holiday parade.

Martavis Robertson has been attending the parade since he was a little boy.

Robertson says, “MLK taught me he had a dream for us and I believe his dream was successful. He fought for us all to be together and one. If he was here, I think he would be proud.”

The city of Lafayette honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an annual celebration.

The parade brought people out of all genders, ages, and races to observe his life and the messages for all freedoms he left behind.

“Isaiah Savoy tells News Ten, “Letting me be me. Lashes and all. Letting us be free. Not just black, not just white, letting everyone be free.”

Community members tell News Ten they look forward to this day and are excited to see everyone come together in the same place for a celebration of life.

“Most excited to see our culture. We don’t get the recognition we deserve. It brings everyone together,” Roberston adds.

