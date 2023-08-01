ACADIANA (KLFY) – Deputy City Marshals throughout Acadiana talk about how their jobs and duties can put them on the front line of danger.

Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas says when executing warrants, you must be trained for anything that is possible to come. “We have to go knock on those doors and when we knock on those doors, we don’t know what to expect. We don’t know what’s behind the door. We have to be trained as much as the Sheriff Deputy is trained and as much as the police officers are trained,” says Thomas.

Opelousas City Marshal Paul Mouton says the job of a city marshal is protecting the community. “We love to serve people and our jobs are working warrants, subpoenas, courtroom security, that’s what marshals do.”

Assistant Opelousas City Marshal Louis Armstrong says being a marshal is a job that has to be completed, but it is not guaranteed you will come home.

“My marshal, Paul Mouton, let’s all of our deputies know that whenever you leave home you need to kiss your wives, kiss your family because returning home is not promised to you. Unfortunately, it’s a dangerous job but it’s one that has to be done.”