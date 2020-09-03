Market at Broussard Commons hosting Hurricane Laura relief drive

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The Market at Broussard Commons is holding a supply drive to deliver relief to Lake Charles via United Way.

The drive will be held today through Sunday, Sept. 6 daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 817 Albertson Parkway in Broussard. Most needed are non-perishable food and supplies, like canned/dry food, water, baby items, cleaning supplies, large yard trash bags and fans.

Monetary donations can also be made out to United Way of Lake Charles.

For more information or to volunteer, call (337) 591-1244. or email themarket@broussardcommons.com.