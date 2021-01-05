Crowley Mayor cancels all city-sponsored Mardi Gras activities

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) All city-sponsored Mardi Gras activities have been canceled in the city of Crowley to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux announced Tuesday .

Monceaux issued a statement regarding his decision to cancel this year’s events.

You can read the statement below:

“We have seen a large uptick in coronavirus cases because of the fall and winter holidays. We are extremely hopeful that vaccines developed to render the population immune to the disease will be administered quickly; however the harsh reality is that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. Healthcare professionals believe it will be several months before the general population could receive the vaccine.

The observance of Mardi Gras is just 6 weeks from today, Tuesday, February 16. It is a high-risk event, with activities that involve interacting with people in one way or another. For the safety and well-being of our citizens and visitors to our city, I have decided to cancel any city-sponsored Mardi Gras activities in Crowley this year. Please remember to mask up and practice social distancing. We hope to see you in Crowley for Carnival d’ Acadie 2022.

Please continue to pray for everyone affected by COVID-19.“