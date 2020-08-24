Marco Weakens, Laura Expected to Strengthen

Tropical Storm Marco is weakening as it nears the southeastern coast of Louisiana this morning. Besides a few isolated showers and storms today, the weather in Acadiana should remain mostly quiet, hot, humid, and breezy. Scattered rains are more likely tomorrow as a dissipating Marco drags west along our coast.

These are where things stand now. Here’s the latest track from the National Hurricane Center.

Here’s our latest thinking in terms of possible effects.

We think the wind threat will be low across Acadiana as we expect a weakening storm by the time the storm works this far westward. A breezy day is likely both Monday and especially Tuesday. On Tuesday, winds could be in the 25-35 mph range with the possibility of a 40 mph wind gust in stronger storm activity. Heavy rain could certainly be possible, but we’re not expecting a widespread issue.

Storm surge is likely across coastal Louisiana as a deep southeasterly fetch begins to push water into these areas through today. Inland flooding of 2-4 feet could be possible mainly along and east of Vermilion parish. Water levels of 3-5 feet could be possible across southeastern Louisiana. These numbers are based on surge coming in during high tide.

Get your preparations done today, because even if Acadiana does not see much from Marco, Laura will bring more significant impacts to the area.

Our main focus this week will be on Tropical Storm Laura. The latest from the National Hurricane Center shows Laura reaching a strong Category 2 storm before landfall late Wednesday across the western parts of the state. This current forecast, which we agree with, puts Acadiana on the most severe side of the storm. Significant coastal flooding is likely, inland flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible within our area. An even stronger hurricane is possible too.

Clear

Abbeville

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
74°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

