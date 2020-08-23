Marco moving into Louisiana tomorrow, latest thinking on possible effects

Tropical Storm Marco is getting better organized across the southeastern Gulf today. The National Hurricane Center is thinking Marco could still become a hurricane later this afternoon. Conditions are not ideal for further strengthening, however, as southwesterly shear is now impacting the system.

These are where things stand now. Here’s the latest track from the National Hurricane Center.

Marco will continue to work north-northwestward through today. Landfall is expected tomorrow afternoon across southeastern Louisiana, possibly as a weak hurricane. Most of the effects through tomorrow will be across southeastern Louisiana, with the exception being a few squally showers working westward into Acadiana. HURRICANE WARNINGS are in effect in these areas. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH has been issued for inland areas of eastern Acadiana. Any effects for Acadiana would occur Monday night and Tuesday as the storm is expected to slowly bend back westward, moving closer to Acadiana. Here’s my latest thinking in terms of possible effects.

I think the wind threat will be low across Acadiana as I do expect a weakening storm by the time the storm works this far westward. A breezy day will be likely both Monday and especially Tuesday. On Tuesday, winds could be in the 25-35 mph range with the possibility of a 40 mph wind gust in stronger storm activity. Heavy rain could certainly be possible, but I’m hopeful Acadiana won’t see a massive flood threat from this system. Here’s the latest Futuretrack for tomorrow night and Tuesday.

Notice activity is limited on the western and southwestern side of Marco, both as it makes landfall across southeastern Louisiana and as it drifts westward Tuesday. This is mainly due to dry air getting pumped into the circulation by an upper-level trough. Without strong and consolidated storm activity, it’s hard for the stronger winds to work down to the surface. For this reason, I’m hopeful the effects across Acadiana will be minimal from Marco.

Storm surge will be likely across coastal Louisiana as a deep southeasterly fetch begins to push water into these areas through tomorrow. Inland flooding of 2-4 feet could be possible mainly along and east of Vermilion parish. Water levels of 3-5 feet could be possible across southeastern Louisiana. These numbers are based on surge coming in during high tide.

Get your preparations done today, because even if Acadiana does not see much from Marco, Laura is looming down the road. We’ll know more about Laura’s eventual path in the coming days.

Clear

Abbeville

85°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

85°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

84°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

85°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

86°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

