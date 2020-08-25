Mandatory Evacuation for Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Calcasieu officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for the parish ahead of Hurricane Laura.

The mandatory evacuation goes into effect Tuesday at 11 a.m. Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday. Current tracks show it making landfall in Southwest Louisiana or near Southwest Louisiana.

Mayor Nic Hunter said city buses on Tuesday will take citizens to Burton Coliseum where they will be loaded onto a state-administered bus and taken to a place of safety.