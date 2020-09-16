Manager of New Iberia nightclub where 5 were shot arrested on violation charges

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The New Iberia Police Department arrested the manager of Club Unique, a nightclub where five people were shot on Sept. 6, on permit violations Wednesday.

Ernest Cormier faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, maintaining a disorderly place, violating the governor’s state of emergency proclamation and operating without proper permits.

No bond had been set as of Wednesday evening.

Related to this story New Iberia club owner wants to set the record straight on recent shooting outside his venue

Cormier spoke with News 10 on Sept. 11 in defense of the establishment where gunfire took place during an event a week before.

The club had been rented that night for a music concert, he told News 10.

“The people that were shot had nothing to do with the concert,” Cormier said during his Sept. 11 interview. “They had nothing to do with the concert. They had come to the concert, but they were being followed from an incident that stemmed from another situation in New Iberia, and they followed them here.”

The NIPD’s investigation into the business’ alleged violations is ongoing.