Lafayette weekend violence: Third person shot and wounded

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A male victim was wounded by gunshots Sunday in Lafayette.

Police did not release the victim’s name nor any other information related to the shooting.

This marks the third shooting in Lafayette this weekend, police said.

In a shooting on Ambroise Street around 1:30 p.m. a male victim was found wounded and died after being transported to a hospital.

A second shooting that happened wounded a woman who was inside a vehicle.

Additional details related to each of the shootings would be released on Monday, Police Spokespersin Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.