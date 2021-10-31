Man with gunshot wound to head found lying on Jeanerette road

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) The Jeanerette Police Department is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was found in the middle of the roadway late Saturday.

According to Police Chief Dusty Vallot, the unidentified male victim died from a single gunshot wound to the head in a residential area near Kern and Peach Streets.

Vallot said police have not identified any suspects at this time, however are following up on multiple leads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Jeanerette Police at 337-276-6323/