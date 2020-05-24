Man wanted in Texas homicide arrested in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A man wanted for murder in Port Arthur, Tx was arrested in Opelousas, according to police.

It happened Saturday when Opelousas police along with members of the Jefferson County Texas Sherriff’s office say they apprehended 20-year-old Jovan Neveaux who was wanted for a homicide that occurred in early April during an alleged robbery.

Police say Neveaux was taken into custody at a residence in the 1100 block of W. Grolee Street.

During the arrest, police say, they located over 2k ecstasy pills belonging to the suspect.

Neveaux was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the homicide warrant until an extradition hearing can be held, police said.

Also charged in the investigation was 18-year-old Chante Grogan, also from Port Arthur, Tx. for her part in aiding Mr. Neveaux to avoid arrest, police said.

She was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for accessory after the fact to a homicide.