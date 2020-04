OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Odie Bryant, 34, of Palmetto, is a white male with green eyes, weighing 145 lbs. and standing 5’10”. He is wanted on warrants for domestic abuse battery and violation of a protective order.

To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477 or go online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the free P3 app on any mobile device to tip anonymously.