LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department need the public’s help identifying a man caught on an ATM surveillance video utilizing a stolen credit card.





If you have any information on who he is or where he may be, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

You can also submit your tip by using their P3 TIPS mobile app.

All tipsters remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.