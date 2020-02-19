Breaking News
Drew Brees says he's coming back for 2020 season
Man wanted for the suspected murder of his wife in Acadiana, arrested in Brazil

Belo Horizonte, BR (KLFY) Seven years following the disappearance of a Breaux Bridge mother, the woman’s estranged husband has been arrested by Brazilian authorities in connection with her death.

48-year-old Sean Grebinger was taken into custody Tuesday by the Brazilian Federal Police and booked into the Pouso Alegre Prison.

Authorities say Grebinger will remain in custody while he awaits extradition back to the states to face charges he murdered his then wife, 32-year-old Crystal Grebinger, who was last seen leaving a Lafayette women’s shelter in 2013.

“The prisoner, of American nationality, is 48 years old and according to reports by the American authorities, in 2013 he murdered his wife and hid his body, never found, in the American state of Louisiana,” a Brazilian release states.

Since her disappearance, Grebinger’s family has worked to raise awareness about long-term missing persons throughout the state of Louisiana.

In 2016, governor John Bel Edwards declared June 8 “Missing Persons Day”. The proclamation specifically noted the disappearance of Grebinger. 


