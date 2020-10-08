Sunset police searching for shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

SUNSET, La. (KLFY)- Sunset police are investigating a shooting that has left one man in critical condition.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, officers responded to shots fired in the 900 block of Napoleon Avenue.

Officers located one victim suffering from a signal gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators determined the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect Michael Baloney also known a “Biscuit”, also the uncle of the victim.

Michael allegedly produced a firearm shooting David and then fled the scene in an unknown white pickup truck.

A warrant is issued for the arrest of Michael Baloney for attempted second-degree murder.

Baloney is considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities said. If you know the whereabouts of Michael Baloney please contact the Sunset Police Department, (337) 662-5555, or your local agency.