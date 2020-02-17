Man wanted for murder in Honduras arrested in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– A man wanted for murder in Honduras has been arrested in Jennings.

Police Chief Danny Semmes tells News 10 that on Sunday, an officer with the Jennings Police Department was conducting traffic enforcement detail (LACE detail) on I-10.

He says the officer stopped a vehicle for speeding. Throughout the investigation, he says, officers learned the driver, Gerardo Alonzo Argueta Rodriguez, was wanted out of Honduras for murder.

Rodriguez was detained and the murder warrant was confirmed before he was placed under arrest.

Semmes says Border Patrol was contacted on Sunday to make arrangements for Rodriguez to be extradited back to Honduras. Rodriguez was being held in Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office jail. He was picked up this morning (Monday) by Border Patrol.

“This is why it’s important to have the LACE program,” says Chief Semmes, “It’s not just officers writing tickets. They’re also out there apprehending dangerous felons.”