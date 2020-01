ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) -- A social media post and picture of what appears to be blood on an emergency room bed at Abbeville General Hospital has gone viral.

An emergency room visit for one Vermilion Parish resident and her 11-year-old daughter turned bloody at Abbeville General Hospital. A woman brought her daughter into the emergency room at Abbeville General to be checked out. That's when she noticed what she said looked like fresh blood on the hospital bed in the room where she and her daughter were placed.