LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man has surrendered to authorities after an hour long stand off with police.

On Wednesday night, a standoff occurred at a home near the intersection of Gerald and Fontainbleu Drive. KLFY was on the scene and learned the incident occurred while the Youngsville Police Department were attempting to serve a warrant related to a rape case.

The stand off between police and the home’s occupant lasted for over an hour. The man eventually surrendered himself to authorities.

No injures were reported.

Updates will be provided as more information is released.

